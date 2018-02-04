Brighton Council Sets Public Hearing Date for Condo Project

February 4, 2018

At its regular meeting Thursday night, the Brighton City Council conducted the first reading of a proposed zoning change and set a public hearing date for the development project. Power Play Development LLC of Brighton is the developer.



Last Monday, the City Planning Commission approved a rezoning of the land area from R-1 Single Family Housing to R-4 - Medium Density Multiple Family as a Planned Unit Development - following a public hearing.



City Manager Nate Geinzer says the matter will come back to the City Council for a public hearing and site plan approval at the March 1st City Council meeting. If given approval, it will return to council for a review and final action on the Planned Unit Development agreement — likely at the second meeting in March.



City officials say the development is in line with the city’s efforts to attract higher density housing — such as attached condominiums, townhouses, apartments and senior housing — to the periphery of the downtown area and to meet the need for more walkable housing options. (TT)