Brighton DDA Looks To Fill Two Vacancies

June 20, 2018

The City of Brighton’s Downtown Development Authority is accepting applications for two vacancies and residents, business owners, and property owners are encouraged to apply.



The Downtown Development Authority is described as a vital group of stakeholders tasked with maximizing the economic potential of Downtown Brighton by initiating and facilitating development, redevelopment, and enhancements to public spaces downtown. The City is looking to fill two vacant Board of Directors seats. Residents, business owners, and property owners are encouraged to apply, with preference given to applicants located within the DDA districts. One membership position to be filled requires an individual that resides within the DDA districts.



Interested individuals should send a letter of interest and

resume by the close of business on Friday, July 20th to Assistant to the City Manager / DDA Coordinator Brandon Skopek at skopekb@brightoncity.org, subject line: DDA Application. The DDA boundary map is attached in the press release. (JM)