Brighton Fire Dept. To Hold 6th Annual 9/11 Memorial 5K

September 2, 2018

The 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks will be recognized at an annual event in Brighton next weekend.



The Brighton Area Fire Authority (BAFA) will hold their 9/11 Memorial 5K Run-Walk Saturday, September 8th, as a reminder of the tragic day in America’s history and the sacrifices made by those who serve to protect. The 6th annual 5K began as a way to honor first responders while also promoting fitness in the community, as many firefighters that take part in the event run in full turnout gear.



Brighton Fire Chief Mike O’Brian says proceeds from the event will be used to preserve and complete construction of the 9/11 monument that sits in front of the BAFA station in Downtown Brighton. The centerpiece of the monument is an actual steel beam from one of the collapsed World Trade Center towers. Any additional proceeds will go back to public safety organizations supporting first responders and Community Risk Reduction programs.



The race kicks off at the Mill Pond and ends at the station’s memorial. All ages of runners and walkers are welcome, and prizes will be awarded in different age groups and categories. Registration and event details can be found at the attachment and link below. (DK)