Brighton Fire Dept. Conducting Training Exercises Tonight

April 24, 2018

Training exercises will be conducted in Brighton tonight.



The Brighton Area Fire Authority will be doing some training exercises including a mass casualty drill between 6 and 10pm tonight. The exercise will be taking place at the Early Child Care building at 850 Spencer Road, between Church and Main Street.



Local officials advise it’s just a drill and there is no cause for alarm. (JM)