Brighton Area Historical Society to Hold Vintage Jewelry Show

April 22, 2018

Historical Society President Jim Vichich told the Brighton City Council at its meeting Thursday night that the organization will be having a vintage jewelry show on Saturday, April 28th, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Vichich told council members that 100% of the proceeds will be used toward restoration of the Old Village Cemetery – a project that has been ongoing for several years.



Vichich told Council that they will have for sale both fine and costume jewelry such as bracelets, earrings, necklaces, pins, and men’s jewelry items – all at bargain basement prices. Vichich said the jewelry show is especially timely, considering that spring prom and graduation time are just around the corner. Vichich says the society is now accepting donations of jewelry items and adds to just go to their Facebook page for more information.(TT)