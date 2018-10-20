Leaf Vacuuming in Brighton to Begin Monday

The city of Brighton will start vacuuming leaves left at the edge of the curb beginning tomorrow (Monday). City Department of Public Work Director Marcel Goch says the city was originally planning to start the vacuuming work a week ago, but there eren’t enough fallen leaves to mke it worth their while. Hoever he says the situation is far different now, with the chilly weather and windy conditions of the past few days. Goch tells WHMI that residents should go to the city’s website to get the dates when the leaves on their particular street will be vacuumed.