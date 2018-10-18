Brighton Library Book Sale Runs Through Sunday

October 18, 2018

A bargain book sale will offer deals and entertainment for all ages through this weekend.



The Friends of the Brighton District Library is hosting their bi-annual book sale through Sunday, October 21st. Attendees can peruse hundreds of books and media items for all ages and tastes that are priced from 50 cents to a dollar. New releases, classics, how-to books, self-help, outdoor, cooking are some of the genres included. DVD’s CD’s and audio books will also be available. The book and media sale runs two times per year.



The Friends of the Brighton District library is a nonprofit organization that works to strengthen and support program and services. Funds from memberships, book sales, special events, and donations go toward much needed programming, equipment, and services at the Library.



Included are a Books for Babies program, online databases like Mango Languages, the Summer Reading Program, Springfest, Holiday Open House, Livingston Reads, Writer’s Workshops, and movie licenses which allow the library to show films to the public at no charge. (JK)