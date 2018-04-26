Construction Of Millpond Bandshell & Amphitheater Underway

April 26, 2018

Demolition work is underway over at the Mill Pond gazebo in downtown Brighton.



The construction of the Millpond Bandshell and Amphitheater is currently underway. It includes replacing the existing pavilion with a new bandshell, stage and seating area along with adding five large caliper shade trees, a grassy hillside, native landscaping, and a revised color scheme featuring a natural aesthetic. Construction is expected to take approximately four months with anticipated completion around the end of July/early August depending on weather.



Assistant to the City Manager/DDA Coordinator Brandon Skopek tells WHMI demolition and site clearing is currently underway with footings and retaining wall installation to take place throughout the first few weeks of May. Substantial site work is expected to take place throughout May with construction of the band shell and stage to take place in June.



Skopek says they do not anticipate any major traffic impacts as the staging area for the work only takes a few on-street parking spaces along Main Street and the delivery of materials taking place after rush hour during periods of limited traffic flow. He says the Downtown Development Authority is very excited about the project and can’t wait to share the space with the public later this summer and fall. (JM)