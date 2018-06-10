Brighton Optimists Kids Fishing Derby a Success

June 10, 2018

Considering the rainy weather, the number of entries held up at the annual Brighton Optimists Club Fishing Derby, held Saturday at the Brighton Mill Pond. It was the 32nd annual derby, making it the longest-running children’s fishing derby in the state. According to Optimists Club Past President Butch Pleiness, 130 kids from the Brighton area took part in the event.



Jennifer Hiller, an administrator at Scranton Middle School in Brighton, entered her two children in the fishing derby and tells WHMI that the annual event is beneficial for a lot of reasons. She says among them are engaging in an outdoor activity, getting close to nature and exposure to other kids in a social setting.



The first, second and third place finishers in each category took home trophies, and all participants got a free T-shirt and pizza for their efforts. All the kids had to do was supply their own fishing gear and a bucket to hold the fish, although loaner fishing poles were also available. (TT)