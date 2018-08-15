Brighton PSD Board Accepting Applications

August 15, 2018

The City of Brighton is accepting applications for the Principal Shopping District board.



All applicants must be representatives of a business located within the Principal Shopping District or a resident of the City of Brighton. A map of the boundaries is available on the City’s website. The Principal Shopping District Board is a nine-member board that oversees the promotion of Downtown Brighton. The new board member would serve a three-year term.



Those interested in sitting on the board should send a letter of interest and resume by close of business on Thursday, September 6th to;



skopekb@brightoncity.org, Subject Line: PSD Application



Please direct any questions to Brandon Skopek, Assistant to the City Manager / DDA Coordinator at (810) 225-8019. (JK)