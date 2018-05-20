Brighton Council Approves Liquor License Requests for Second Time

May 20, 2018

The restaurants are now under construction at 317 West Main Street. The developer is Dan Cheresko of Cheresko Development LLC of New Hudson. Cheresko received council approved last November for the redevelopment liquor licenses, but has since created two new business entities – Main Street Steak House, Inc. and Wynwoods, Inc.



Due to the name change, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission told Cheresko to resubmit the application. Council Thursday night approved the request, which now goes back to the state Liquor Control Commission for approval.



His development includes two adjacent restaurants – Main St. Steak House and Wynwoods - separated by a courtyard and pedestrian walkway, along with two offices and two luxury loft apartments on each side. Cheresko has said he hopes to have the development completed by this August. (TT)