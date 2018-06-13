Brighton Salon Owner Passes Away

June 13, 2018

Services are set for a longtime Brighton businesswoman who recently passed away.



Michele Bouhana, the owner of Michele’s Salon and Day Spa, died Monday. She was 68. Bouhana, who served on the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for many years, was also a devoted Rotarian and humanitarian.



Chamber Executive Director Pam McConeghy called her a “true pioneer for women in business in Livingston County” adding that she started out with a small salon which she grew through the years, facing “good times and bad times, with equal zest . . . always with a fire under her belt and a will to succeed.”



Visitation will be held Monday at the Keehn Funeral Home in Brighton with services set for Tuesday morning at St. Patrick Catholic Church. You'll find details through the link below. (JK)