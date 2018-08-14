Brighton School Board Hires New Teachers for 2018-19 Year

August 14, 2018

Fifteen new teachers will be coming to the Brighton Area Schools this fall.



The Brighton Board of Education approved the hiring of 10 of the teachers at its meeting Monday night, while the others had previously been hired. That will give the district 318 teachers for the academic year starting in September.



The teachers will be represented at the bargaining table by the Brighton Education Association. The BEA currently has a 5-year contract with the district with an annual salary and benefits re-opener, in which negotiations are currently taking place. The Brighton Area School District is expected to have slightly over 6,000 in-house students in grades pre-K through 12 for the 18-19 school year.



Brighton will also have about 11,000 Shared Services students from Southeastern and mid-Michigan. In enrollment terms, that amounts to approximately 2,000 FTE, or full-time equivalent, students who will be taking classes not offered by the over 40 public, private and parochial schools in the program. (TT)