Brighton School To Host Anti-Bullying Crusader

August 21, 2018

A school in Brighton will host an anti-bullying initiative this week



The Michigan Department of Civil Rights on Monday announced that the Relentless Tour, featuring motivational speaker Anthony Ianni, will speak to students and parents at Flex Tech High School on Thursday at 6:30pm. The one-time Spartan basketball player was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder at the age of 4 and was the victim of bullying as a child. He graduated from MSU and became the first known individual with autism to play Division I college basketball. Under Spartan coach Tom Izzo, Ianni played with the 2010 and 2012 Big Ten Champion teams, and the 2010 Final Four team. He won the 2012 MSU Unsung Player Award and was named a 2013 Detroit Pistons Community Game Changer Finalist. Through the Relentless Tour, Ianni and the Michigan Department of Civil Rights are hoping to raise awareness of autism and the problem of bullying. Students with autism are frequently targeted by bullies, with an estimated 65-90% of individuals with autism having been victims of bullying at some point in their lives. Ianni hopes that by telling his story he can help to not only “inspire kids to take a stand against bullying but also make bullies rethink their actions.” To learn more, visit http://relentlesstour.com.