New Brighton Assistant Supt. for Curriculum Excited about Opportunity

September 17, 2018

The Brighton Area Schools’ new Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction is hitting the ground running. Liz Mosher was the director of secondary education in the Plymouth-Canton School District in Wayne County before coming to Brighton. Prior to that, she was director of secondary education in the Huron Valley School District.



Mosher replaces Laura Surrey, who left the district this summer after serving 17 years in various capacities. Surrey had been the assistant superintendent for instruction since 2009.



Mosher attended her first Board of Education meeting in her new capacity last week. WHMI spoke with her afterward, and Mosher said she is excited to be in Brighton, especially since it is constantly focused on expanding its programs and course offerings. Mosher adds that she has received a tremendously warm welcome from the staff and administration since her arrival.



Mosher has a 2-year contract at $130,000 per year. She is married and has two children, ages 11 and 9. The family lives in Genoa Township. (TT)