Portion Of Burkhart Road To Close Wednesday

October 16, 2018

A road closure is planned in Cohoctah Township this week.



Burkhart Road between Allen Road and Chase Lake Road is scheduled to close at 8am this Wednesday. The Livingston County Road Commission advises the closure is needed to replace a drain crossing under Burkhart Road. The road will be completely closed to traffic, although local traffic will have access.



Burkhart Road is scheduled to re-open by 6pm Thursday and signs advising of the closure are in place. However, no detour route has been established and motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes. (JM)