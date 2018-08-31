Business To Business Expo Will Promote Strong, Local Community

Local businesses are encouraged to take part in a new Business to Business Expo coming up soon in Howell.



The second Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Business to Business Expo is coming up Tuesday, September 11th. The event will take place from 9am until 11:30am at the Cleary University Johnson Center. The expo is being targeted to all area purchasing managers and decision makers who may work for, or run a business that offers products and services to other businesses. The Howell Area Chamber is hoping to use this event as a way to create a stronger local business community by encouraging attendees to shop local and purchase local.



Admission is free for visitors, and all attendees will have the opportunity to take part in raffles and giveaways. The Great Foodini Renee Chodkowski will be there to do a Workplace Wellness Food Tips & Tricks demo. The first 5 guests who register will also get free headshots from Richard Lim Photography, with special pricing offered to everyone else throughout the morning. For more information, contact the Howell chamber at www.howell.org. To register your business to be an exhibitor at the expo, visit http://howell.chambermaster.com/events/details/business-to-business-expo-7543 (MK)