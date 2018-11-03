Lt. Gov. Calley Stops at Brighton School to Hear About STEM Program

November 3, 2018

Michigan Lt. Governor Brian Calley was in Brighton Friday, not to campaign on behalf of Republican candidates, but to visit Hilton Elementary School and hear about its STEM program. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, and the Brighton Area Schools has either STEM or STEAM – which adds art – including the dramatic arts and music – to the STEM program.



School administration and staff have been excited about the students’ progress in the STEM program, and wanted to demonstrate their knowledge to state officials. As a result, they invited the Lt. governor –at 41 the youngest governor in the nation - to the school on Hilton Road in Brighton Twp. for a demonstration. Afterward, Calley told WHMI he was impressed by how bright and responsive the kids are, especially considering their ages.



9-year-old Nimrie Ramsdell, a Hilton 4th grader, says that there are many advanced items the students can fashion out of the electronic components available. Supt. Greg Gray says if the proposed bond issue passes next year, the district will be reserving about $10 million of it for STEM and STEAM initiatives at all district schools. (TT)