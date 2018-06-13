Camera Jam Will Give Amateur Filmmakers A Shot At The Big Screen

June 13, 2018

An event this weekend in Howell will give amateur filmmakers a chance to show off their work.



Camera Jam 2018 will be presented free of charge by the Historic Howell Theater on Saturday, June 16th at 7pm. Theater owner Tyler DePerro says it’s an open projector event, which means no judges, strict guidelines or awards will be a part of the show.



DePerro says the goal of the Camera Jam is to give people the opportunity to present their stories on the big screen with an emphasis on storytelling and not technology. He adds that, "Professional cameras are not a must to participate” and that they’ve had entries shot completely on iPhones that are “wonderfully creative."



This year is the fourth year for the Camera Jam hosted by the Historic Howell Theater. DePerro strongly urges parental guidance as the films are not rated.



Picture is a still shot from "Trust The Boys To Get You There" by Drew Laughner. (JK)