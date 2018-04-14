Campgrounds To Be Permitted In Lyon Twp. Under Ordinance Change

Revisions have been made to Lyon Township’s zoning ordinance to allow and better regulate campgrounds within the municipality.



The township’s Board of Trustees recently met to discuss proposed text amendments to the ordinance, which had listed campground standards, but didn’t actually permit them. Township officials took the issue up after Wildlife LLC requested campgrounds be added under Special Land Uses. The company owns property north of Haas Lake Park and was reportedly contemplating seeking approval for a campground on the parcel.



Discussion about the ordinance and suggested changes traveled back and forth between the township’s Board of Trustees and Planning Commission, as each body worked to establish conditions they could agree upon. Finally, the Board of Trustees unanimously voted earlier this month to include the Planning Commission’s most recent revisions and introduce the ordinance.



The ordinance now closely defines and regulates campgrounds and allowable recreational vehicles. Other changes were made to maintain current setback conditions, permit temporary residency for seasonal recreation campground use and clarify restroom and shower facility provisions. The ordinance also speaks to internal road networks and establishes fence requirements to shield surrounding property owners from a campground.



The introduced amendments add campgrounds as a Special Land Use so they are now permitted in the Residential-Agricultural district. A spokesperson for Wildlife LCC said in January that revising the ordinance would allow them to “bring forth an application pursuant to a site plan”, though never explicitly stated they intend to follow through with seeking approval for a campground. (DK)