Cancer Patients to Benefit from "A Night to Remember" Fundraiser

October 15, 2018

A Milford-based nonprofit will hold its yearly fundraiser next month to benefit cancer patients in need of financial help.



“A Night to Remember” is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit Five Points of Hope, which is a cancer care fund based in Milford that awards monetary grants to patients across the state. The organization works with licensed oncology social workers in the state to identify cancer patients with financial hardships. Patients who qualify will receive up to $500 annually to help pay their bills.



The charity granted $51,371 in financial assistance to 118 Michigan cancer patients in 2017. The hope is to alleviate some of the patients’ financial burdens so they can better concentrate on their mental health and well-being. Last year’s “A Night to Remember” had about 350 guests and raised over $25,000.



The 18th annual event will be held Friday, November 2nd, at 6pm at the Edgewood Country Club in Commerce Township. The event will feature shopping, pampering, gaming and silent auction bidding. All proceeds from the night, including the $5 admission collected at the door, go directly to the charity’s cancer care fund benefitting cancer patients. Additional details can be found at the link below. (DK)







Photo 1: Casino-style gaming is a featured event at the Five Points of Hope cancer charity fundraiser, "A Night to Remember."



Photo 2: Rhonda Askew of Fowlerville, formerly of Pinckney, holds a photograph of her late husband, Dave, who died of lung cancer in March. Dave wrote a beautiful letter of thanks to the cancer charity Five Points of Hope before he passed away, thanking them for the financial assistance he and Rhonda received when he was fighting cancer.



Both photos courtesy of Teresa Silver.