Former Brighton Woman Who Raised Money With False Cancer Claim Sentenced

October 4, 2018

A former Brighton woman who claimed to have cancer and took donations from an online fundraising account is heading to prison.



34-year-old Candace Ann Streng was sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court today and ordered to serve 28 ½ months to 15 years in prison. She earlier pleaded guilty to larceny by false pretenses of $20,000 or more. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a count of Use of a Computer to Commit a Crime. As part of her plea, Streng is required to pay restitution of $51,024.04. She has paid more than $19,000 toward restitution owed to people who donated money.



The charges were the result of the Brighton Police Department’s investigation into allegations that Streng falsely claimed to have Stage 4 breast cancer and was collecting donations to help with her medical expenses. Several fundraisers were held for Streng over the past year with friends rallying by her side. Police in January began looking into a GoFundMe account called “Candace Kicks Cancer”, which had been set up for Streng. Police say the evidence indicated the account was fraudulently used to accept donations based on Streng’s false cancer claims. GoFundMe records show 399 people donated money totaling $31,645 before the account was deactivated. GoFundMe banned Streng and worked with the Brighton Police Department to refund donors. (JM)