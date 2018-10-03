Candidate Forum Set For Monday In Hamburg Township

October 3, 2018

A forum next week in Hamburg Township will features candidates for various races in November’s General Election.



The Pinckney/Putnam/Hamburg/Hell Chamber of Commerce is hosting a "Meet the Candidates" forum on Monday, October 8th from 6 to 9pm at the Hamburg Township Offices on Merrill Road. Each candidate will be given five minutes to introduce themselves and their platform. They will then respond to questions submitted by attendees. The event will be moderated by Chamber President Rick Beaudin of RE/MAX Platinum.



Candidates have been invited from all parties for contested races at the local, state and federal level. They include the 22nd State Senate race featuring Democrat Adam Dreher, Republican Lana Theis and Green Party candidate Eric Borregard; 42nd State House with Republican Ann Bollin and Democrat Mona Shand and 44th Circuit Court featuring L. Suzanne Geddis and Dennis Brewer. Also featured will be 6th and 8th District Livingston County Commissioner races and Pinckney School Board.



The event will be broadcast live on Channel 191 on Charter Cable in Hamburg, Pinckney and Putnam Township. It will also be rebroadcast regularly prior to the election. A Live Stream will also be available. (JK)