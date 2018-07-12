Candidate Forum Tonight In Hartland

July 12, 2018

Several community groups have come together to host a primary candidate forum in Hartland tonight.



Tonight’s event is being held in advance of the August 7th primary and is set for 6:30pm in the auditorium of the Hartland Educational Support Services Center on M-59 at 6:30 p.m. It is being sponsored in part by Voter’s Voice, the League of Women Voters Brighton/Howell area unit and the Howell, Brighton and Hartland chambers of commerce along with The Livingston Post and WHMI.



Scheduled to attend tonight are Democrats Elissa Slotkin and Chris Smith, vying for the party’s nomination to run for the 8th Congressional District. On the Republican side, incumbent Mike Bishop is being challenged by Lokesh Kumar. For the 22nd District State Senate race, Lana Theis and Joseph Marinaro are going head-to-head for the GOP nomination.



There is also a four-way race for the non-partisan 44th Circuit Court Judicial seat, with Dennis Brewer, Monica Copeland, L. Suzanne Geddis and Tara Pearson in the running. The two candidates with the most votes in that race will go up against each other in November.



A second forum before the General Election is tentatively set for on Thursday, October 18th in the same location. (JK)