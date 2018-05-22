Candidate Forums Set For Primary & General Election Races

May 22, 2018

Several community groups have come together to host a pair of local candidate forums.



The first will be held in advance of the August 7th primary and is set for Thursday, July 12th in the auditorium of the Hartland Educational Support Services Center on M-59 at 6:30 p.m. The second will be about a month before the General Election on Thursday, October 4th in the same location. They are being sponsored in part by Voter’s Voice, the League of Women Voters Brighton/Howell area unit and the Howell, Brighton and Hartland chambers of commerce.



WHMI’s Jon King will serve as the moderator for both forums, while The Livingston Post is helping to collect potential questions from the public. You’ll find that link below. There are both Democratic and Republican primary races in the 8th Congressional District, on the GOP side in the 22nd District state Senate race and for the non-partisan 44th Circuit Court Judicial race. (JK)