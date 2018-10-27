Candidates Sought For Northfield Township Parks & Rec Board

There’s an opening on the Northfield Township Parks & Recreation Board.



Residents who love their community and want to do more to help the township prosper are being sought as a member of the Parks & Recreation Board recently moved out of the area. Candidates are being sought to fill the remainder of the term that ends July 1st, 2019. The board is described as a dedicated group of residents and business owners working to establish a vision for future parks and recreation opportunities in Northfield Township, and developing projects that provide a tangible benefit to the community. Officials say two of the most recent and most noticeable projects resulting from the hard work of the board are the Bark Park and the Community Garden. The Parks & Rec Board has also been given the task of planning for future park amenities at the North Village. Upcoming projects will be done in accordance with the Parks & Recreation Master Plan.



The board meets on the third Thursday of each month at 7pm. Interested individuals should submit an application and letter of interest by November 8th. The board will then review all interested candidates, and select their final candidate for recommendation to the Board of Trustees at the November 15th meeting. applications can be found through the provided link. (JM)