Candlelight Vigil Set Wednesday In Howell

October 16, 2018

A vigil on overdose awareness is being held in Howell Wednesday by a coalition of several advocacy groups.



A Candlelight Vigil of Hope and Remembrance will be held at the Historic Courthouse in Downtown Howell on Wednesday from 7 to 8pm. The event is being organized to allow the community to come together and remember those lost to addiction, those still battling it and those in recovery. It was organized by members of four groups; Project Opiate, Connect 3 House, the Amber Reineck House and Unite to face Addiction Michigan.



The vigil will feature stories of hope, a memorial wall and a candlelight vigil commemoration. Attendees are asked to bring a photo of their loved one to add to the memorial wall. Those who can't attend, but still would like their loved one commemorated, can do so through the link below. (JK)