Cards Urged For Brighton Girl Battling Leukemia

December 4, 2018

Area residents are being asked to provide some holiday cheer for a 12-year-old Brighton girl battling leukemia.



Emma Roberts, a Maltby Intermediate School student, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in April and has been undergoing treatment since at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor. Family and friends rallied over the summer to design “Emma Roberts Strong” t-shirts, which were sold to raise funds for the Roberts’ family to be used toward medical assistance and other needs.



Now they are asking for as many people as possible to send her a Christmas card as she continues her fight against a type of cancer that causes the bone marrow to make too many immature white blood cells, which in turn affects her ability to fight off infection. Because her immune system is compromised, she has to be isolated from many of the things she loves to do. Organizers are hoping to have Emma receive cards from all over the world and say they don’t have to be Christmas cards. Cards should be mailed to:



Emma Roberts

8096 Pine Ranch Drive

Brighton, MI 48114