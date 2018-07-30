Full Ceremonial Burial To Be Held For K9 Faith, "Public Education Dog"

July 30, 2018

An upcoming ceremony will lay a four-legged friend to rest, honoring the Public Education Dog’s work with children and seniors. An interment for K9 Faith will be held September 1st with a full ceremonial burial at the Michigan War Dog Memorial’s cemetery in Lyon Township.



K9 Faith was a "Public Education Dog" stationed at the Troy Fire Department. She was trained and handled by Lt. Tonya Perry. K9 Faith’s duties included educating school children, special education children and seniors on how to survive a fire. During a presentation on fire safety, K9 Faith would show her skills by teaching how to stop, drop and roll, crawl low under smoke, feel doors for heat, and how to find a meeting spot.



Phil Weitlauf, Director of the Michigan War Dog Memorial, encourages residents to attend the ceremony to honor the K9 hero’s service to the community. The Michigan War Dog Memorial offers a final resting place for military, law enforcement, search and rescue, therapy, companion and service dogs.





Photos courtesy of Michigan War Dog Memorial.