Ceremony Will Honor Lifelong Howell Resident

June 1, 2018

A weekend ceremony will honor the memory of a lifetime Howell resident.



Morrie Coles was 99 when he was tragically killed in a car crash in October of 2017. The World War II veteran was a career employee of the U.S. Postal Service who also served 12 years on Howell City Council. During the last several decades of his life, Coles was said to have spent countless hours volunteering as a member of the Howell Beautification Committee. The garden at the Howell Boat Launch on Roosevelt Street became his pride and joy. Committee members say he not only established the location, but also tilled the ground, planted the flowers, did the weeding and watered the garden with pails of water dipped into the lake.



In recognition, the City of Howell and the Beautification Committee will dedicate the garden in his memory with a ceremony on Sunday at 1pm. His family has invited anyone interested to attend and share in the celebration. (JK)