Ceremony in Howell Will Observe National POW/MIA Recognition Day

September 20, 2018

An upcoming ceremony in Howell will recognize the service and sacrifice of those who were prisoners of war and those missing in action.



National POW/MIA Recognition Day is annually observed in the United States on the third Friday of September, with it falling on the 21st this year. A ceremony honoring POWs and those missing in action will be held on the lawn of the historic Livingston County Courthouse in downtown Howell this Friday at 12pm. The ceremony is open to the public and will be held rain or shine.



The event is being presented by 8th District Congressman Mike Bishop, who will serve as one of the event’s speakers in addition to Marty Eddy of the National League of POW/MIA Families.



More than 82,000 Americans remain missing from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars and other conflicts, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Out of the 82,000 missing, 75% of the losses are located in the Indo-Pacific, and over 41,000 of the missing are presumed lost at sea. (DK)