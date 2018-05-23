Two Local Schools Honored For Promoting Healthy Lifetsyles

May 23, 2018

Two local schools have been recognized by the state for promoting healthy lifestyles.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Governor Rick Snyder have recognized Challenger Elementary School in Howell and St. Mary Catholic School in Pinckney as Michigan School Wellness Award winners. Challenger and St. Mary’s are among the 46 schools across the state that were honored for their efforts towards fostering healthy eating habits, physical activity habits, and tobacco-free lifestyles.



The Michigan School Wellness Program encourages schools to establish School Wellness Teams, complete the Healthy School Action Tools curriculum, and implement sustainable policy and environmental changes. Schools are honored with a bronze, silver or gold award, with Challenger and St. Mary’s both bringing home a silver. As part of the award, they were recognized during a special ceremony held at the State Capitol building earlier this month. (MK)