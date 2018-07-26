Two Large Construction Projects Complete

July 26, 2018

There’s finally some good news for area motorists as two large construction projects are basically complete and detour signs will be coming down.



In Green Oak Township, the roundabout reconstruction project is coming along and crews are closing in on paving work. The Whitmore Lake roundabout is now open for daytime use but motorists should follow detour signs in the evening after 9pm. Livingston County Road Commission Managing Director Mike Craine estimates there are probably two more nights of paving. The rest of work involves specialty markings and tearing down tons of detour signs but they’re hoping everything is complete by Monday or Tuesday of next week.



In the City of Brighton, Challis Road is now open to traffic after a lengthy closure and detours. That project was completed a full 35 days ahead of schedule and is all done, with the exception of a few punch list items left and some random pavement markings. Craine says they are just little items that will be done with flaggers and cones to keep people out of the work area, noting pavement markings would have been done today but rain storms rolled through. Carine noted it was a very local job that was designed in Brighton, built by a Brighton contractor and done in cooperation with the City of Brighton. Detour signs are being taken down, but Craine says there are a lot so it will probably take a couple days to get them all down. (JM)