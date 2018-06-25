Charge Filed For Gun Being Left In Hamburg Twp. Portable Bathroom

June 25, 2018

Charges have been filed in the case of a loaded gun being left in a portable bathroom during a soccer match in Hamburg Township in April.



A charge of Reckless/Heedless Use of a Firearm was filed against a 64-year-old Farmington man after his gun was found April 21st in a portable bathroom at the Merrill Soccer Field in Hamburg Township. Police said the father of a soccer player discovered a loaded Glock 23 .40-caliber handgun and called 911.



A Hamburg Township officer responded and took possession of the weapon. The owner was then contacted while at his grandson’s birthday party in South Lyon. A police report noted that when the man realized he left it one the bathroom shelf, he “felt sick to his stomach.” The man picked up the gun from police later that evening.



Police Chief Richard Duffany told WHMI that the owner of the handgun had a valid concealed pistol license. The charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail. An arraignment is set for Wednesday in 53rd District Court. (JK)