Charter Communications Office In Whitmore Lake To Close

December 8, 2018

Charter Communications is closing down its customer walk-in office in Whitmore Lake.



The company issued a notice to franchise officials, including Hamburg Township, that the customer walk-in office located at 7936 East M-36 will close effective December 28th. There are currently other Spectrum offices located in Fenton and Livonia for customers wanting to utilize a bricks-and-mortar store. The company says the local office is used infrequently by Charter customers, which it attributes to a number of payment options for customers and their ability to reach the company via 24-hour telephone customer service.



The letter issued by Charter is attached. Photo: Google Street View. (JM)