Charyl Stockwell Students On Track To Earn International Baccalaureate Diploma

September 8, 2018

Students in the inaugural class of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme at Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy have begun their final year of studies in the prestigious program.



CSPA is the only International Baccalaureate World School in Livingston County. After five years of research, planning and training, efforts paid off and CSPA was granted the status of IB World School in November 2016. The first IB classes were offered in September 2017. 35 seniors are currently on track to earn their full IB Diploma in June 2019 and 75 juniors will begin their IB course work. The IB Diploma Programme is recognized worldwide as the most rigorous course of study for secondary students. Lisa Pick, CSA District Director of Curriculum and Instruction and IB Diploma Programme Coordinator, says IB course work requires students to make connections across subjects. She says such connections are real life, linking student learning of their local community, their country and the world.



Students in the IB Program take course work in six academic areas including English, history, science, math, a world language (Spanish or German) and the arts. In addition, IB courses in music, drama, biology, chemistry, math and math studies are offered. Students also take a Theory of Knowledge class that is designed to help them understand how their thinking and understanding shape how they see the world. The IB Programme culminates with students taking IB exams and submitting their extended essay, which is a scholarly research paper. Further details about the program can be found in the attached press release. (JM)