Chelsea Man Enters Plea In Fatal US-23 Crash

November 16, 2018

A man will be sentenced next month in connection with a deadly, wrong-way crash that killed two people on US-23.



75-year-old Edwin Brown of Chelsea entered no contest pleas on Tuesday to two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. In exchange for the plea, two counts of second degree murder will be dismissed when he is sentenced December 12th.



The crash occurred on southbound US-23 near Six Mile Road in Northfield Township the afternoon of April 8th. In total, four cars were involved in the crash that left four people hospitalized and two others dead. 51-year-old Debbie Pinson of Broadview Heights, Ohio and 56-year-old Cathy Kretzschmer of Olmsted Township, Ohio were both killed.



Konrad Siller, the First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office, told WHMI that the victims’ families were consulted prior to the plea and sentence agreements being finalized and approved them. Siller adds that the plea agreement included consecutive sentencing on each count of 10-15 years imprisonment. “In short, Mr. Brown must serve a term of 20-30 years imprisonment.” Picture courtesy of clickondetroit.com (JK)