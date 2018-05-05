Deputy: New Hudson Man Tried To Kill Infant To Spend More Time With Mother

Testimony was heard this week in a child abuse case involving a New Hudson man charged with trying to kill his girlfriend’s infant son so he could allegedly spend more time with her.



A preliminary exam was held Thursday for 23-year-old Seth Blumberg, who is facing felony charges of assault with intent to murder and 1st degree child abuse. Blumberg is accused of trying to kill his live-in girlfriend’s 5-month-old son so he could spend more time with her. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services were contacted after the mother brought the child to a local hospital on March 19th. The mother reported she had begun noticing bruising on the child earlier in the week and contacted the child’s physician. As the child’s bruising became more pronounced, she sought immediate medical care. The child was said to have suffered internal injuries as well as visible injuries to the face, head, and abdomen.



During Thursday’s hearing, a deputy testified that Blumberg initially denied injuring the child when the mother was away at the store but then changed his statement. The deputy testified Blumberg admitted he choked the child until his lips turned blue but said he couldn’t kill him that way. Blumberg told police he then intentionally flopped his full body on the kitchen floor to land directly on top of the child. Blumberg also stated he removed a corrective helmet from the child’s head to increase. The child’s mother also testified during the hearing, saying she dated Blumberg for about a month before moving into a two-bedroom apartment with him and his step-brother on March 1st. She testified there were numerous occasions when Blumberg was being too rough with the infant, including picking the child up by his head.



The hearing is set to continue Tuesday before Judge Robert Bondy in 52-1 District Court, at which time a medical witness is expected to testify. Blumberg remains jailed under a $500,000 cash bond. He is currently on parole from a 2016 Oakland County case in which he pleaded guilty to possessing child sexually abusive material and two counts of 4th degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person age 13 to 15. (JM)