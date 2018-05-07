Children Entrepreneurship Fair Coming To Downtown Brighton

May 7, 2018

The first of its kind for Brighton, the Children’s Entrepreneurship fair is happening this weekend, during the annual Flower Day Festival.



The fair is being hosted in the State Bank parking lot in downtown Brighton, across the street from the Brighton Farmers Market during the Flower Day Festival this Saturday, May 12th from 10am until noon. The event has given young children, in grades K-8, the opportunity to come up with their own ideas, whether it is a product or service, market it and even sell it on the day of the fair.



Founder and organizer Scott Taylor tells WHMI his goal for the fair was 20 children to participate, but he has 100 that have signed up. Taylor also is impressed with how the community has supported the fair, and for him this fair is his way of giving back and paying it forward in helping to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.



The fair is free and open to the public. The only cost is for the products being sold by the kids. For information or questions about the event contact Scott Taylor either by phone, 586-337-9300, or email, scottktay@gmail.com. (EO/JK)