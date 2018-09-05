Cinderella's Closet Set To Open This Weekend

A nonprofit boutique offering formal dresses at affordable prices returns to Livingston County this weekend as Homecoming approaches.



High school students will have two opportunities in September to shop Cinderella’s Closet, which is held at Snedicor’s Cleaners in Brighton. The eco-friendly program, operated by LACASA, collects new or gently-used formal dresses over the course of the year and sells them for $25 apiece to teens before homecoming, and then again in the spring during prom season. All proceeds go to provide help and hope for victims and survivors of interpersonal violence at LACASA.



The boutique will be open this Thursday and Friday, September 6th and 7th from 3 to 8 pm, and on Saturday the 8th from 11am to 4pm. It will also be open the following weekend with the same hours of operation. Shoppers must be a high school teen and will be required to present a school ID. More information about Cinderella’s Closet can be found through the link below.



Pictured left to right: Nicole Caudy (Howell), Hailie VanSickle (Howell), Olivia Diakantonis (Howell), Rachel Back (Pinckney), Alexandra Abbey (Pinckney), Jenna Wincher (Howell), Gabriela Gartner (Pinckney), Grace Scott (Pinckney), Holly Humphries (Howell), Grace Meinke (Charyl Stockwell Academy), Faith Dillon (Fowlerville), Chloe Moltzen (Pinckney), Mel Grace (Hartland), Katrina Grace (Hartland), Jessica Strong (Pinckney (JK)