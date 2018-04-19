City of Brighton To Host Arbor Day Celebration, Mill Pond Clean-Up

The City of Brighton is hosting two weekend celebrations.



The City will host its second annual Mill Pond Clean Up event Saturday at 9am and volunteers of all ages are being sought to help beautify the area. Volunteers are encouraged to bring yard tools if possible. After the clean-up, the City will host its 15th annual Arbor Day celebration on Saturday, at 2:30pm. The ceremony will be held on the City Hall site, adjacent to the Imagination Station playground at 200 North First Street. A tree will be planted and the Arbor Day Proclamation will be read.



The City is encouraging members of the public to attend. (JM)