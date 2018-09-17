North Second Street Project Moving Along In Brighton

The North Second Street reconstruction project is progressing in the City of Brighton.



The project includes replacement of sanitary sewer lines and water mains, concrete curb and gutter replacement, resurfacing of N. Second Street from Cross Street to Millpond Lane and new five foot sidewalks on each side of N. Second Street. In the most recent update, the City says its contractor has completed the replacement of sanitary sewer and has initiated water main replacement. The contractor anticipates beginning service leads and connections October 1st. Prep work for road building on the west side of N. Second Street has started at Walnut Street and contractors were to complete prep work up to Cross Street over the weekend. The City says sidewalk replacement along N. Second Street is anticipated to continue as the contractor progresses with the water main replacement.



The approximately $2.2 million project is funded by both the City of Brighton and the City of Brighton Downtown Development Authority. The City’s Utility Reserves Fund has provided the funding for the utility work and the City of Brighton Downtown Development Authority has provided the funding for the street and related infrastructure work. Details and project updates can be found through the link provided. (JM)