Public Recycling Arrives In Downtown Brighton

November 18, 2018

Public recycling is now possible in downtown Brighton thanks to a grant.



The City received a grant through the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to install seven recycling containers to be used by the public. Visitors to the area will be able to place cans, bottles, and paper in the containers. The green cans were installed throughout downtown by the pavilion area, Imagination Station, along the Mill Pond and in the sculpture garden.



Asst. to the DPW Director/Deputy City Clerk Patty Thomas tells WHMI the City wants to encourage everyone downtown to recycle as much as possible and this will facilitate that. She says previously wasn’t an option to recycle downtown so recyclables typically ended up in the regular trash. Thomas says there were typically temporary recycling cans available for use during various events but the new containers are permanent. Thomas says the new recycling containers are clearly marked for recyclable materials and feature graphics that indicate what can be recycled such as glass, plastic and paper.



There was a required 25% match for the grant so Thomas says the City was basically able to receive seven containers for the cost of one. The DEQ says the grants will result in greater recovery of recyclable material, get more residents involved and boost opportunities for recycling education. (JM)