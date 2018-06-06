Community Trip To Detroit Institute Of Arts Being Organized In Fenton

June 6, 2018

The registration deadline is nearing for a community trip being organized in Fenton to the Detroit Institute of Arts.



The City of Fenton is among the current communities participating in the DIA’s Inside/Out program, which brings high-quality reproductions of masterpieces from the DIA’s collection to outdoor venues. In celebration of the program, the Fenton Art & Cultural Commission is inviting community members to enjoy a free trip to the DIA this coming Sunday. The trip includes a luxury motor coach ride to and from the DIA, as well as waived fees with a guided tour. Participants can bring their own sack lunch or purchase lunch at the café on site. The trip is funded through the DIA Inside/Out program in coordination with the Knight Foundation. Those interested in attending must be at least 18 years old and the number of participants is limited to 54. The departure time is 9am from the Fenton Community & Cultural Center, with estimated return around 3pm. Advance registration is required by noon this Friday through Southern Lakes Parks & Recreation.



Details and a registration form are attached, along with a walking map of the Fenton Inside/Out project. (JM)