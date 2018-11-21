City of Howell Certified As Redevelopment Ready Community

November 21, 2018

The City of Howell has become certified as a “Redevelopment Ready Community”, in hopes of enhancing the business-friendly area and increasing economic development capabilities.



The program through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation is voluntary and assists local municipalities in establishing a sound foundation for redevelopment and investment to occur in their communities. The program measures and then certifies communities that integrate transparency, predictability and efficiency into their daily development practices.



The program’s six best practice areas include Community Plans and Public Outreach, Zoning Regulations, Development Review Process, Recruitment and Education, Redevelopment Ready Sites, and Community Prosperity. The certification is a formal recognition that a community has a vision for the future and the fundamental practices in place to get there.



Community Development Director Tim Schmitt says it’s been about a 14-month long process for the City of Howell to achieve certification and has received confirmation while awaiting a recognition ceremony. Schmitt says the hope is to hold the ceremony in early January. He tells WHMI officials are looking forward to the benefits that accompany RRC certification, which include help with marketing certain sites and tying grant funding to certification.



Other local communities have pursued certification through the program in recent years, including the Village of Pinckney, which was recognized for the achievement this past May. (DK)