City Gearing Up for Howell Melon Festival this Weekend

August 14, 2018

There’s no need to feel “melon-choly”, as Howell will hold its yearly Melon Festival downtown this weekend.



The 58th annual Howell Melon Festival will take place Friday through Saturday, with family friendly activities, entertainment, food, and of course, Howell melons. Among this year’s events are the Melon Roll, 41st annual Melon Run, concerts at the Historic Howell Courthouse, Doc May Memorial Melon Ride, historic steam train rides, and kids’ carnival.



Held downtown since 1960, the Melon Festival is said to be a tradition that celebrates the “famed” cantaloupe grown only in Howell. The event, which draws thousands of visitors each year, is hosted by the Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority, the Howell Downtown Development Authority and the City of Howell.



For more information, contact the Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority at 517-546-0693 or by email at melonfest@howellrecreation.org or visit www.howellmelonfestival.com. A link is provided below. (DK)