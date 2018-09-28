City Of Howell To Host Next Headlee Override Informational Session

September 28, 2018

Residents in the City of Howell have another opportunity to get educated on a Headlee Override request that will appear on the November ballot.



The City is faced with a structural deficit, as are most other municipalities across the state due to what officials say is a broken state funding model. City officials say public services and quality infrastructure are key aspects of quality of life for a vibrant community and the request would help fund services and needed pavement improvements. The City of Howell is asking for a 4.5-mill millage increase for a five year period, via a Headlee Override. The City has been hosting different events to hopefully educate voters, although the two to date have both been sparsely attended.



City Manager Shea Charles says they just want to remind residents there is another informational session approaching on the Headlee Override request. It’s scheduled for Tuesday, October 2nd at the Livingston Educational Service Agency building off Grand River and Highlander Way. It will run from 7 to 9pm and feature an open house format. Charles says they’ll have different specialties available for everybody to come and ask different questions whether it be on roads, money, police or just general conversations in regard to why the City is asking for the request.



Council has expressed that putting off needed road improvements will only get more expensive while roads become more damaged. If the ballot measure is approved, it would allow the City to preserve current services and avoid cuts. Council decided on the initial five year time frame so that residents can observe how the money is spent and make a decision on whether or not to extend it another five years. Complete details on the Headlee Override request and Tuesday’s information session are available on the City of Howell’s website. The link is provided. (JM)