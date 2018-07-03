Linden Property To Be Cleared For New Parking Lot

A home in the City of Linden is being demolished to make way for a parking lot.



The Linden City Council met June 25th and voted unanimously to contribute to the demolition of the structure at 114 Walmar Street, which will allow for a parking lot to be constructed. The property totals around 1.4 acres. The Tri-County Times reports the Linden Downtown Development Authority bought the property in October 2017 for $180,000 and previously asked council to assist with demolition costs. Council agreed to split the cost and approved a motion authorizing up to 50% but not to exceed $7,500 toward demolition.



More parking in general is said to be needed in the area and the City has been in talks with the current resident about vacating the property. No timeline for the demolition work was given. (JM)