Clerk: Mid-Morning & Mid-Afternoon Ideal Times To Cast Ballots

November 5, 2018

With a large turnout expected Tuesday, polling locations across Livingston County are likely to be busier than usual.



Clerk Elizabeth Hundley says for those planning on casting ballots Tuesday, they should be aware that there are time frames that are historically busier than others. Polls will be open from 7am to 8pm and Hundley says traditional peak volume times are generally when the polls first open up in the morning as people are heading in to work. They again see a spike at lunchtime and then again after 5pm when people get out of work. Hundley advises that if people have an option, they should ahead to attend when polls are not so busy.



Hundley says voters should make sure they know where their correct polling location is, noting there is a tool available on the county clerk’s website for people to locate it. That link is below. She adds that if a qualified voter is in line at 8pm when polls are closing on Election Day, they will get to vote. However if someone arrives at 8:01, they will not be eligible to cast a vote. (JM)