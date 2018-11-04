Steps Being Taken to Repair & Reopen Closed Brighton CoBACH Center

Brighton’s CoBACH Center, which historically was the village hall located next to the Mill Pond, will be re-opening soon. The Brighton City Council voted to spend up to $10,000 to make repairs and fix the water leakage problem that has kept it closed for the last few months. Several summertime or fall events, such as the Livingston Players’ recent “Politics As Usual” play and a Brighton Area Historical Society event – were forced either to be postponed or moved to another location.



Historical Society President Jim Vichich told council the reason for the closure was a 2-inch-plus rain that fell in a matter of a couple of hours this summer, which resulted in basement flooding. City DPW Director Marcel Goch said the result was mold spores getting into the building, particularly the basement. He says the building will have to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized to kill the spores, and in addition, a new dehumidifier will need to be purchased along with installing a microbial filtration unit and other steps taken to ensure the safety of anyone entering the building.



Mayor Jim Muzzin said that there are three tenants who need the building for their events – the Brighton Art Guild, the historical society and the theater group. And, although they pay only a dollar a year to lease their portion of the building, they each pay $1,400 per year in insurance.



Council Member Jon Emaus said as a state-certified historical site, high standards must be maintained and the city must follow specific guidelines in the restoration of the building, which could push the price tag up to $70,000 or more. Nonetheless, members approved a motion for the DPW to solicit bids to spend not more than $10,000 on the cleanup and initial restoration, with the caveat that they hope the ultimate cost won’t be any higher. (TT)